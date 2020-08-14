Racism: A slippery slope

THE EDITOR: The most racist, derogatory, repulsive and downright hateful comments are being spewed across social media targeted at Afro-Trinidadians, apparently all of whom are PNM supporters, purportedly emanating from disgruntled UNC members/supporters.

One would therefore think that the party’s leader, being a prime ministerial aspirant, would have immediately come out and strongly condemned and distanced herself and her party from such vile comments – or at the least make a call for racial solidarity.

Just days ago she courted the said young Afro-Trinidadian voters, particularly in marginal constituencies, with savvy political remakes of popular local rap songs as she sought to charm them into the ballot box. I’m certain that some will now be asking themselves if it was just a political ruse hoping to ride them into Government.

Nevertheless, I suspect that many of the young Afro-Trinidadians saw through it, given the results of Monday’s general election, primarily due to the UNC leader’s seeming reluctance to accept responsibility and apologise, or even distance herself from racist ads and comments during the campaign.

For instance, the now infamous blank/black faux pas and the “Trinity Triangle” ads which can only be described as a distasteful and unfortunate perpetuation of a racist stereotype of Afro-Trinidadians, depicting (only) them as poor, suffering and hungry welfare applicants depending on the State and charitable citizens for handouts (bananas).

Even more astonishing was her denying knowledge of their existence, despite featuring in at least one of the three episodes. I guess, “Tom young but Tom ain’t no fool.”

Undoubtedly, race and ethnicity have always been and I suspect will continue for some time to be a deeply embedded part of the TT society, particularly being a multicultural and multiethnic one.

As such, it’s important for all, especially those aspiring to lead us, to not do like the proverbial ostrich and bury their heads in the sand or hypocritically condemn racism while propagating the divide-and-rule culture, but rather take a firm stand against all forms of racism and discrimination.

As the political blame game begins as to who is responsible for the recent spike in racist spewing on social media, it’s incumbent upon Persad-Bissessar and Dr Rowley to now show true leadership and come together to jointly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination in a clarion call for racial solidarity, if only for the positive optics.

I posit that whether we believe that we are the most non-racist people ever, because we have the most diversified friend pool or family tree, it is dependent on us all to not give our silent consent to racism, less we slip into that dark abyss for which there is no certain return.

ANDRE PHILLIP

via e-mail