Presbyterian head denounces racism

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, the Rt Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan. -

MODERATOR of the Presbyterian Church Joy Abdul-Mohan has denounced the racist rant being played out on social media.

Abdul-Mohan said she while she is not a Facebook user, she is aware of the poisonous messages which are being shared with her by friends who are concerned and dismayed.

She said it’s the worst she has seen and called instead for the promotion of unity in diversity on these platforms.

“Mainstream media must denounce it, also social media. People ought to move to have FB and Instagram remove these toxic posts,” she said.

“As a Presbyterian community of faith, we believe that God made all human beings in God’s image and likeness, yet different in so many ways that make this world such a beautiful place in which to live.

“Let’s strive every day to make that beauty a lived reality in our rainbow county of TT where unity in diversity is reflected in every creed and race.

“Let’s make the Gospel of Jesus real in the lives of all of humankind.

“Together we aspire, together we achieve.”

RC Archbishop Jason Gordon also urged citizens to call out people who are racists.

“Call them out and ask them to cease and desist. We cannot have a place for racism in this nation."

He said racists must not have a place on the Internet or social media platforms.

Some of the racism being spewed on social media was triggered by comments made in the aftermath of the election result by a member of the Ramsaran family.

The responses have been equally damaging. A boycott of the family-owned and -made dairy products has been initiated