PM to host media conference on Saturday

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE Prime Minister will host a media conference on Saturday at 2.30 pm at the Diplomatic Centre in St Anns.

On Friday, the Opposition Leader said the daily increase in covid19 was alarming and cause for concern. On her Facebook page, she said serious precautions were required to curb the virus.

"I am also quite surprised that the Health Ministry has not yet comprehensively announced any new and urgent contingency measures to protect citizens from this new wave of covid19 infections.

“I expect that they will see the need to do this as soon as possible, in the interest of keeping our citizens safe.

"Given their colossal failure in implementing an adequate testing policy, I especially hope that they move to swiftly ensure that they undertake a series of rapid, widespread testing of the population, to offset what is clearly an impending crisis."

Persad-Bissessar said the “already failing” health care system will be put under further stress if cases continue to increase and therefore cannot effectively deal with any covid crisis at this time.

"The lives of citizens are therefore at serious risk. I know that many of you may use this weekend in particular as a time to enjoy some much-needed relaxation, especially coming out of the very tense and busy election campaign season. While you enjoy your weekend, please be mindful of this very serious public health threat and obey all the public health guidelines and regulations at all costs.