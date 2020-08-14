Pinto burglars nabbed for robbery

PINTO police have arrested two men following a burglary in the area on Wednesday morning. The police issued a statement saying the men are assisting investigators in connection with the report. The police recovered two stolen vehicles arising out of the incident.

Officers responded to a distress call of a home invasion on Freedom Street, off Pinto Road, Arima at 4 am. The statement said while there, officers were told the victim was awakened by screams and saw five men wearing long sleeve clothing and masks in the house.

Police said the victim and his family were tied up by the assailants. After the men left the home, leaving the family to untie themselves, the victim realised his two vehicles were missing.

Both vehicles, a grey Ford Ranger and a white Corolla DX Wagon, were parked in his garage. The two men also made off with other household items. An all-points bulletin was issued and the vehicles were spotted shortly after in the vicinity of Punette Avenue.

The vehicles, each being driven by a male driver, were immediately intercepted, police said. The two men were arrested and taken to the Pinto Police Station. Three other suspects were identified in connection with the investigation, and Pinto police are urging the public to come forward with any information. Informants can contact the pinto Police Station at 667-5217 or 555, 999, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS. Information can also be shared via the TTPS app. PC Gransom of the Pinto Police Post is continuing enquiries in this matter. In an unrelated case, Arouca police arrested one man in connection with a reported stolen vehicle in the area on Tuesday. Police said the victim parked her white and black Mitsubishi Lancer car in front of a retail outlet in Five Rivers.

“She left the car idling with the keys in the ignition,” a police release stated. While the woman was waiting to collect her purchased items, she saw a man enter the vehicle and drive away. Within 30 minutes, the vehicle was found crashed along Trincity Boulevard. Investigations are continuing.