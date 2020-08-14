PDP to present 3 THA candidates in September

PDP leader Watson Duke. - Sureash Cholai

Fresh from its defeat in Monday's general election, Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke says the party is gearing up for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, due in 2021.

It will reveal its first three candidates at the end of September.In a Facebook live presentation on Thursday, Duke said after the announcement of the party's first group of candidates, three others will be announced every month until the end of December.

The THA comprises 12 electoral districts.Duke said the PDP is ready to campaign "with an improved message and renewed vigour."

'We will not surrender to the base intentions of the PNM, nor will we retreat from their animalistic and devilish behaviour. We will advance or will stand still and see the salvation of our God."

The PDP lost the Tobago East and West seats to the PNM in the general election. Duke contested the Tobago East constituency and newcomer Tashia Grace Burris contested Tobago West. The seats were retained by Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe respectively.

Telling Tobagonians the battle is far from over, Duke said he intends to give way to the PDP's deputy leader to lead the campaign.

"I intend to push assemblyman Farley Chavez Augustine to the forefront of that battle. Let him continue to lead that battle for a new chief secretary for the Tobago House of Assembly. He has my support and I have his support."Duke said the PDP will fight as never before to win the election."When the THA election is called, we will galvanise as much support as we can and fight with every single thing we have.

"And if you think the last fight was plenty, you wait until the next fight starts. It is going to be more than this 2020 fight, because we are fighting with every single thing we have. I am going to give it my all."

Duke urged, "I ask all persons in Tobago to get yourselves ready. We are ready to fight for you. We will not allow the PNM to walk and take over the House of Assembly in the next three months."

That is the only thing that can save workers in this country. If the Progressive Democratic Patriots were to take hold of the Tobago House of Assembly, then we could use that as a launch pad to defend the working class in Trinidad."

Responding to what he regarded as negative comments about the PDP on social media, Duke assured the PDP is "alive and kicking."There is no bacchanal, kangkatang or even rancour nor ill-feelings within the PDP. We take our licks as men and we advance as adults towards the prize – freeing Tobago."