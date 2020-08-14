Parents: SEA students just want to get it over with

File photo: SEA students of Grant Memorial Presbyterian School in San Fernando - Marvin Hamilton

With the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam less than a week away, parents are saying their children are exhausted and ready for the exam to be over.

Primary schools across the country will reopen for the exam on August 20.

It was originally scheduled for April 2.

Students returned to school on July 20 to prepare for the exam after being home since March at the beginning of the stay-at-home order to curb the spread of covid19.

However, they were sent home again home after only three weeks of face-to-face classes, owing to a new surge in covid19 cases, some of which were found in primary schools across the country.

Newsday spoke to parents of some students preparing for the exam, who say their children have been under tremendous strain over the past few months. From waiting months for a date to waiting even longer to finally do the exam, they say the children are exhausted. The parents requested anonymity.

“She is crying here right now, doing corrections from a mock exam,” said one mother. “She is really stressed out over it. I just want her to get it over and done with.”

Another mother said she is scared for her daughter, but is trying not to show it, because she does not want her daughter to be nervous.

“I am leaving it in God’s hands. He will protect her and all other children.”

“I'm anxious, just waiting for the other shoe to drop,” said another mother, who was concerned that the spike in cases would cause the exam to be rescheduled again.

“I know it's not anyone's fault that this happened,” she added, “but another postponement will be the psychological death of the children whose parents make this exam the be-all and end-all of their children's entrance into secondary schools.”

She said her son is frustrated. “I don’t blame him. The fact that preparation for the exam in April was already a strain, and now, almost five months later, the prep continues, is cause for anyone to be frustrated.”

Sharon Mangroo, CEO of the Catholic Education Board of Management said a Mass was held for SEA students on Friday morning, and a few students and their parents attended.

“Parents at the Mass were concerned with getting it over and done with and the students just want to get it done."

Mangroo said at the time students were sent back home, they were “fairly well prepared.” So many teachers opted not to continue online classes.

“Teachers say the children need to rest,” she said, adding that only a few teachers are still following up with students.

“We've been praying for all of the children (but) our schools are ready. We just have to wait it out.”

On the September reopening of school, Mangroo said, “There is still a lot of discussion the Association of Denominational Boards of Education would like to have with the Ministry of Education.”

She said the ministry has been in talks with principals about reopening, and her association would like to be a part of that conversation as well.

Mangroo added research suggests children are not benefiting from online teaching.

“Some students need face-to-face, and others can be rotated. Serious consideration needs to be had on how we do that.”

She said teachers who may be in the high-risk category also need to be considered.

“Those conversations have not happened yet.”

Lance Mottly, president of the Primary Schools Principals Association, said the issue of September reopening still needs to be properly ventilated with the ministries of Health and Education.

“We need to move with haste on that discussion.”

President of TTUTA Antonia DeFreitas also said another stakeholder meeting with the Ministry of Health was needed.

“We have delved deeper into the online teaching approach and we realise there are still gaps to be filled to facilitate online teaching, including training of teachers and students, including necessary equipment. We await for these issues to be addressed after the appointment of the new Minister of Education.”