OWTU: T&TEC acted 'irresponsibly' after covid19 case in San Fenando

Executive Vice President of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Peter Burke speaks during a press conference on Henry Street, Port of Spain. Also in the photo is First Vice President Ricky Benny. - Ayanna Kinsale

OILFIELDS Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) executive vice president Peter Burke has alleged the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) acted irresponsibly, after confirmation that a worker in San Fernando tested positive for covid19.

He was speaking on Friday at a media conference at the OWTU offices in Port of Spain.

He reported that on Thursday the union received word from a worker at the San Fernando distribution area about the case after the worker had been contacted by Health Ministry officials for contact tracing. He said about 350 workers use the building in question and there is interaction there with members of the public.

Burke reported T&TEC sent home some employees from the worker's department at noon on Thursday and then, after some complained, the remaining workers in the department were sent home at 2 pm. He pointed out only the department was closed and sanitised, and not the entire building. He said according to his information seven workers were sent into quarantine, including a supervisor.

Burke said T&TEC took far too long to shut down and sanitise the department. He also said T&TEC never informed the union about the positive test and when asked about it later a senior official told the union "they don't have to tell us.

"We are concerned about the approach by management. They are obviously not handling the situation properly and are putting members of staff and their families and the public at risk."

He recalled when OWTU met with management in late March after the onset of covid19 in the country, the union put forward a proposal that would considerably reduce workers' exposure. It included dividing workers into rotating two-week shifts, having some work from home, and those coming into office working reduced hours. He said the proposal was signed on March 25 but T&TEC allegedly broke it and the matter was now before the Industrial Court.

He also said after the recent set of cases T&TEC had workers increasing their exposure to covid19 by having come to work at 6 am for the 7 am-3 pm shifts.

"Instead of reducing risk they are increasing the risk."

He said the union was not opposed to people working during the crisis and no matter how bad the covid19 situation gets the T&TEC workers have to be out there.

"So let us protect them. Let us take all measures that are necessary to ensure there are reduced risks."

He said so far 50 T&TEC workers have been quarantined after coming into contact with suspected cases, but Thursday was the first positive case. He reported a month ago there was a suspected case at the Marabella plant, which was immediately closed and sanitised.

He added OWTU is also calling for the Health Ministry to provide covid19 test results within 48 hours and cited one case where a T&TEC worker had to wait 11 days for results.

T&TEC acting corporate communications manager Clare Cooper-Vincent told Newsday when officials found out about the case. all necessary protocols were adhered to and all Health Ministry guidelines followed.

"Everything was done as soon as we got the information."

She said contact tracing was done for all employees the worker came into contact with and Health Ministry officials told a number of workers to self-quarantine with immediate effect.

Cooper-Vincent reported during the lockdown T&TEC put the necessary infrastructure in place for covid19 prevention including: installing barriers; hand washing; sanitising; thermal testing; distributing PPE to staff; introducing a mandatory face mask policy; and signage across the organisation reminding employing to follow social distancing guidelines, not to commingle and to wear a face mask at all times.

"We are ensuring that we are providing a healthy and safe environment for all employees and the public as well."

On the earlier 6 am work start she explained that the working hours have been staggered at 6 am, 7 am and 8 am to prevent congregation. She added crews were being paid overtime for having to come out earlier.