New MPs not new to service, ready to get job done

Lopinot/Bon Air West MP-elect Marvin Gonzales. - PHOTO COURTESY PNM

ELECTED MPs for Lopinot/Bon Air West and Toco/Sangre Grande Marvin Gonzales and Roger Monroe say they are ready to serve the people of their constituency and are not eager for any ministerial portfolios.

Newsday spoke with both men on Tuesday, after they defeated their opponents to help the PNM win the general election by a slim margin of 22 to 19.

Gonzales’ win came as a double blessing, as his daughter turned three on Monday.

“I am always thinking ahead and tend not to dwell in the moment. I am now a legislator. I have to make sound contributions to debates and always be prepared and not make stupid contributions. At the level of the constituency, that is where my focus is.”

Monroe, who was out thanking constituents when called, said he is ready to bring quality representation to the constituency. Guided by his executive, he believes he will offer the people of Toco/Sangre Grande what they want and need.

“I woke up feeling the same way I did, and had to remind myself that campaigning is over. I will be very visible as I seek to take the constituency from where it is to a higher standard of living for all. As a former alderman I have experience in bringing representation to the people, and I will continue to do so with the help of my team and the youth arm of the executive in the constituency.”

Monroe, a realtor by profession, is being sued by his aunts and uncles over allegations that he manipulated his grandfather into handing over valuable assets. Asked about this, Monroe said he has dealt with it through his attorneys, who have advised him not to speak on it any further, as they will address it.

He thanked his opponents, UNC’s Nabila Greene and PEP’s Kevon Fernandez, for participating in the electoral process and offering themselves to better the constituency, and wished them the best of luck going forward.

Gonzales, an attorney with years of experience in the public sector and the former director of three state boards, Nipdec, Education Facilities Company (EFCL) and the Vehicle Management Corporation (VMCOTT), said being both an MP and a minister is a lot of work. If called to serve by the Prime Minister in both capacities, he said he will.

“I have no ministerial aspirations. My only aspiration is to be an MP. During my campaigning the one cry I heard was that the people were not seeing their MP and only once every five years that was happening. I intend to change that.”

Gonzales dedicated his victory to the youth of the area, adding that as someone who went to a junior secondary school, his achievement in life and politics was to assure them that they too can aspire and achieve greatness through sacrifices and seizing opportunities made available.

Gonzales said he planned a dinner with his family to celebrate, and will have a motorcade on Saturday to thank his constituents.

Monroe, when asked about ministerial aspirations, said that was not his main priority, as he just wants to be the best MP.