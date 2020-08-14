Hollow victories

FACTS are sacred. So analysis of the election must start with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC)’s notice of results, finally released on Wednesday.

As the EBC makes clear, those results are preliminary. Therein lies the first issue.

Why, in the year 2020, does it take so long for interim results to be published? And will there be a repeat of 2015, when it took four months for final results to be reported? What accounts for these delays?

The challenge of the coronavirus pandemic may well have been acutely felt by EBC officials, but it could not have come as a surprise.

If, going forward, the EBC declines to make the voting process digital, it needs to reassess how it manages its manual procedures.

Every election presents extreme pressure. Does the EBC need more staff?

As things stand, the figures paint a picture of a situation dramatically at odds with the high aspirations of all the candidates.

One party sees itself as having received glowing endorsement, since its position remained relatively stable, notwithstanding economic hardship.

Another cites the subtle shift in parliamentary dynamics as a sign that it has gained compelling momentum. The reality is more nuanced.

At 58 per cent, voter turnout was its lowest in 40 years. Why?

Were voters turned off by a nasty campaign season? Did they balk at the prospect of voting during a time when many are shielding from covid19? Did the State’s failure to make special provision for people trapped outside the border play a role? Were other factors, or a combination, at play?

The PNM would do well to note that, in totality, almost the same number of people voted for it as against it. Some might even make heavy weather of the figure of about 330,000 non-PNM voters, as opposed to the party’s 322,250.

The ruling party cannot afford to ride roughshod over dissent, given the support enjoyed by the Opposition, among others. Voters declined to hand the PNM a constitutional majority.

Nor can the UNC ignore its failure to cross the threshold. It must examine what are the errors, unforced or otherwise, that were made in its campaign and over the last five years.

Both parties would also do well to pay attention to the disappointing fact that women’s parliamentary representation has slipped below the minimum 30 per cent threshold established globally for norms and standards in leadership and political participation. Only about a dozen women were victorious on Monday.

Besides the democratic process itself, perhaps the only winner was the class of pollsters who consistently said the race was close.