Gasparillo watchman on sex charge

A Gasparillo watchman, 62, who gave a 16-year-old girl a lift to her home and offered to buy her alcohol on the way, has been slapped with a sexual offence charge.

The man who lives at Caratal Road is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Friday charged with one count of indecent assault against the girl.

Police arrested him on Thursday, a release from police said.

The victim reported that earlier in the day, the accused offered her a lift from Forres Park in Claxton Bay. While en route, he offered to buy her alcohol and made sexual advances toward her.

WPC Hamilton laid the charge.