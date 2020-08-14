Fire Service slams 'unacceptable' social media posts

The Fire Service has denounced offensive social media posts by a fire officer, describing the remarks as "unfortunate and unacceptable," according to a media release on Thursday.

After the outcome of Monday's general election, several racially insensitive social media posts were made, prompting public outrage.

The release said the remarks made by the officer breached the Fire Service Act, Section 14 (1), which says a fire officer may not "in any public place or in any document or any other medium of communication whether within TT or not, publish any information or expressions of opinions on matters of national or international political controversy."

The release said a higher standard of behaviour was expected of all officers and the incident was being investigated and the "necessary actions being taken."