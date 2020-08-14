Ex-UNC Moruga councillor home from hospital

Photo courtesy Phillip Gonzales

Phillip Gonzales, 58, has been discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital and is recuperating at home.

Relatives of the former UNC councillor for Moruga, told Newsday doctors said he was medically fit for discharge on Thursday.

"He is glad to be home and is moving about," a relative said.

A man stabbed Gonzales in a maxi at Basse Terre Village in Moruga on Saturday night, two days before the general election. The incident happened during a rally where PNM and UNC supporters clashed.

Reports are a man "dressed in red clothing" got into the maxi in which Gonzales was seated. They argued, and the man stabbed Gonzales three times before running away.

Gonzales was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility and later transferred to the hospital.

He did not vote on Monday owing to his injuries but was happy that UNC won the Moruga/Tableland seat.

No one has been arrested. Cpl Narine is investigating.