Elderly woman is ninth covid19 death

An elderly woman with a pre-existing medical condition has become the ninth person to die from covid19 in TT, a Ministry of Health media release said on Friday.

The ministry said Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram was told of the death at 12.15 pm on Friday and the information was withheld until the family could be informed and allowed to grieve.

The last death from covid19 was recorded on April 6. It was reported that patient also suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

The release also denied reports that there were five deaths at the Caura Hospital on Thursday, and urged the public to follow information only from the ministries of health and communications.

The public is also asked to take the necessary precautions against the spread of the coronavirus by observing public health guidelines by wearing face masks in public, regular hygiene and practising physical distancing.