ECA: Sick leave is sick leave

The Employers’ Consultative Association (ECA) is advising private companies to consider leave on the basis of covid19 illness and quarantine as they would normal sick leave.

In a media release on Thursday, the ECA said employers are encouraged to continue paying workers if the time required for workers who test positive for covid19 and are quarantined extends past their leave.

The release also said where employers are unable to pay sick leave periods in excess of an employee’s eligibilities, the employee can apply for the National Insurance Sickness Benefit, or an NI-15, to cover the period of unpaid sick leave.

“Employers, in this instance, may consider paying for half or the full difference between the NI benefit and the employee’s full salary/wage, based on financial realities.”

The ECA said terms and conditions agreed upon between the employer and employee, or employer and registered majority unions should be consulted before making any adjustments. Where there are provisions or policies for adjustment of working hours already in effect, employers should take that into consideration, and if it cannot be honoured alternative arrangements should be explored.

“In general, it is good practice for employers to reinforce sick leave policies and the appropriate use of sick leave whenever there is heightened sensitivity to health issues in the environment such as cold and flu season, and in this case, covid19.”

The ECA encouraged employers to remind employees that if they are sick they should stay home, using sick leave or any other appropriate leave provisions.

But industrial relations consultant Diana Mahabir-Wyatt questioned the plausibility of the ECA’s suggestions.

She said although there would be some coverage from national insurance should one be sick for a longer time than their eligibilities for sick leave, there is no way to know how long treatment for covid19 could last.

“To say we will give you another 12 or 14 days leave doesn’t make sense. You could use that up and still not know how long you will be in quarantine.”

She said people have been hospitalised for up to five weeks.

She added even when someone is tested it could take up to two weeks to get a result. During that time the person could be placed under quarantine.

“Then if you can’t go to work, who is going to pay you for it?

“As it exists now there is no stipulation as to payment for anyone given pandemic or quarantine leave or leave that is forced upon you because of circumstances beyond your control.”