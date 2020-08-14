EBC sanitising all schools used during election

Voters line up at the Curepe Presbyterian Primary School on Monday. - PAULA LINDO

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has begun to sanitise schools used in Monday's general election. The sanitisation process began on Tuesday, the day after ballots were counted.

TTUTA President Antonia DeFreitas expressed concern during a phone interview with Newsday on Wednesday, that schools would not be ready to receive SEA students, teachers, principals, and test administrators on August 20.

“We are hoping the EBC would honour its commitment to ensure schools are sanitised after general elections. We know the process has begun and we hope it will be completed in a timely manner.

President of the Primary School Principal’s Association Lance Mottley also said principals were concerned about schools being sanitised in time for exams.

“The feedback we have gotten suggests schools are being sanitised, but we are not getting formal information it is being done for all schools,” said Mottley.

He said schools needed to be ready as soon as August 19, the day before SEA exams begin, because teachers, principals and other test administrators needed to be in the schools to prepare for the exams.

“We are hoping long before students have to be out, all schools will be sanitised and we can get a report from the Ministry of Education or any other relevant bodies that it is safe for students to return.”

EBC corporate communications manager Bobbi Rogers confirmed on Thursday that sanitisation did indeed begin on August 11.

She said sanitisation products were provided to all primary schools used as venues for polling stations.

“At this time, we cannot confirm if sanitisation efforts have been completed.

“As I am sure you will appreciate, recounts are still in progress in five electoral districts and some of these returning officers are engaged in these recount activities.”