Covid19 shuts down Princes Town police station

File photo

COVID 19 has shut down the Princes Town Police Station after an officer tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

All other officers there will have to undergo testing.

The station was closed on Thursday for sanitisation and remained closed on Friday.

People who normally make reports at this station are advised to report to stations in the surrounding districts such as in Gasparillo, Mon Repos, San Fernando, Marabella, Tableland and Rio Claro.

The Police Social and Welfare Association has expressed some concern about the spread of the coronavirus within the service. They said their daily interaction with the public makes the officers more vulnerable.

In recent times the Besson Street and Tunapuna police stations were closed for sanitisation.

As of Friday morning, the Ministry of Health had announced eight new cases, bringing to 265 the number of active cases in TT and 412 infections in all.