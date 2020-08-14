COP leadership not on Ramadhar's agenda

Prakash Ramadhar -

FORMER Congress of the People (COP) leader Prakash Ramadhar has no intention of stepping back into that role.

He said he would love to see an alternative to the United National Congress (UNC) and the People’s National Movement (PNM), as citizens do not really have a choice.

He also wants to be part of a movement where “patriots” put country first.

But leading the COP does not appeal to him at this moment.

Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan, who succeeded him as COP’s leader, resigned during a special meeting of the executive on Tuesday night after suffering a blistering defeat as the candidate for St Augustine, a seat Ramadhar previously held.

Seepersad-Bachan, who took over the party in 2017, received 188 votes in the general election to the United National Congress (UNC's) Khadijah Ameen’s 11,943.

She said the COP’s national council will appoint one of its deputy political leaders to act as leader, in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Internal elections are due later this year, but Ramadhar, who is still a member of the party, said he had no intention of participating in any future COP elections at this time.

“I wish them well, I truly do, and hope that whatever opportunities are placed before them, they will take successfully.”

He said since he demitted office in 2016 he took full responsibility for anything that may have been perceived to have been wrong.

“I gave them a full opportunity for a fresh start. Unfortunately things did not pan out as I had hoped.”

Before and after last Monday’s election, many people have reached out to him to retake leadership of the party.

“It is not now my intention to participate as potential leader of the party.”

He said Seepersad-Bachan’s resignation does not change his point of view.

“What happened to the party is that it started to look too much internally and they did not look at the wider perspective of what was required, and I really do not wish to put myself back into that environment."

He said he would love to see the COP grow and prosper

“I always love to see what is good and noble prosper.”

Asked if this meant the principles of the party are still good and noble, he said, “What I have learnt is that party politics in this country has been misunderstood."

He said the principles of living life and forgiving are often spoken about by people who are in the politics but when given the opportunity to put these principles into action, they fail.

Ramadhar advocated for a third option to the PNM and UNC, saying that in this election, “Many were saying it was a choiceless election and many were uncomfortable. They were asking for a new movement to created, one that is built with patriots not seeking electoral office but those who are willing to work to give of the best they could for Trinidad and Tobago.

“That is part of my mission.”