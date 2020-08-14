Alexander: I resigned as PEP leader – not from politics

Phillip Edward Alexander. - Ayanna Kinsale

FORMER leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Phillip Alexander is making it clear that his resignation as leader of the party was not his exit from politics.

On Monday night, Alexander stepped down as leader after the party won no seats in the general election. He appointed the party’s chairman, Felicia Holder, its interim leader.

But many misinterpreted this as his bowing out of politics. He clarified this during a subsequent phone interview with Newsday.

He said, “I am still and will continue to be very much active in the party. I don't think I will ever stop being involved in politics and social activism. I’ve been in this thing for years.”

Alexander was the candidate for Diego Martin North/East, which was won by the PNM’s Colm Imbert.

He is leading a petition seeking to nullify Monday’s election results.