Active covid19 cases now at 265

The number of active cases of covid19 now stands at 265, with a total of 412 positive cases since March.

The eight new positive cases were found in samples taken from August 6 to present. The health ministry in its morning update on Friday said six cases were contacts of recently positive covid19 cases, while two are pending epidemiological investigation.

There are now 130 positive cases in hospital, with 49 at the Caura Hospital and 81 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, where two patients are in the Intensive Care Unit and one is in the high-dependency unit. Eighty—four people are currently en-route or being admitted to hospital.

There are 51 patients in two step-down facilities, 20 at the Brooklyn facility in Sangre Grande and 31 at Balandra.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI site for testing is 12,616, with 10,966 being unique and 1,650 repeated tests.

The number of deaths from covid19 remains at 8 and 139 people have been discharged.