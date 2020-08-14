A national alliance needed again

THE EDITOR: As the polls showed again, the country is divided ethnically and this is being perpetuated by both the PNM and UNC.

We will never have a national government that serves the interest of TT until we have a coming together of all the parties in a "national alliance for reconstruction." Yes, the NAR of 1986, but on a more enduring foundation with regard to politics and structure.

The country needs to return to a national development plan for our idle lands and youth with sustained employment for all.

On the ground this country is more united ethnically than the PNM and UNC would accept since it is the exploitation of the divisions primarily that keep these parties in existence.

NEIL REYNALD

via e-mail