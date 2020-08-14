18 months’ jail for boat captain held for transporting illegal immigrants

Douglas Richmond. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A 45-year-old Las Cuevas boat operator appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate via virtual hearing on Friday afternoon to answer 32 counts of illegally transporting 32 Venezuelan immigrants.

Douglas Richmond was charged with aiding and abetting Venezuelans to enter Trinidad and Tobago at a place other than a port of entry and failing to report to an immigration officer for examination.

Richmond appeared before magistrate Indar Jagroo and pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was ordered to serve 18 months' hard labour.

Richmond was arrested when his fishing boat was intercepted by a joint team of coast guard, police and immigration officers including Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson, Supt Richard Smith and immigration officer Gewan Harricoo.

Investigations were done by Sgts Adams and Jeanville.

Richmond was charged under Section 40 (i) of the Immigration Act, Chapter 18:01, by Adams on Thursday afternoon.