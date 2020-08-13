Wallace hopeful as judge rules case against FIFA can proceed locally

Ousted TTFA president William Wallace. - Marvin Hamilton

OUSTED TT Football Association (TTFA) president William Wallace is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel as Justice Carol Gobin has denied FIFA’s request to have the ongoing dispute remitted back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The case can now proceed locally.

Wallace and his executive challenged FIFA’s decision on March 17 to remove the TTFA executive and implement a normalisation committee.

On May 18, the former TTFA executive decided to take the matter to the TT High Court, instead of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), since they felt they would not get a fair hearing at the Switzerland-based CAS.

FIFA then challenged this move.

But on Thursay, Gobin ruled: “The application for the stay of proceedings is refused…The defendant is ordered to pay the claimants costs to be assessed by this court in default of agreement.”

FIFA has 21 days to file a defence.

Speaking with Newsday, Wallace said, “This is definitely significant progress because it has given us a chance to be heard which is all we wanted in the first place – to be heard.”

Asked if he believes FIFA would be able to come up with an effective defence, he said, “I don’t have a clue (what they would try). I don’t see any possibility of a defence. From what I said, I think we have a very good case.”

He commended his attorneys Dr Emir Crowne, Matthew Gayle, Jason Jones and Crystal Paul for their hard work.