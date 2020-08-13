UPDATE: Parties to comment on poll cards dumped in Arima

DUMPED: The polling cards found dumped in Pinto Road, Arima which is now the subject of a police investigation. -

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith says an investigation has started into a report that electoral polling cards were found at Pinto Road, Arima.

On Thursday, a release from the police said at about 6.25 pm on Wednesday, a former MP went to a bushy area at Mottley Trace, 2 Pinto Road, Arima, with a friend. where they saw a number of polling cards.

The release said the former MP had received the information about the polling cards from an anonymous caller. They reported what they saw to the police.

The statement said WPC Smith and PC D'Abreau of the Pinto Police Post went to the area and cordoned it off.

The scene was processed by WPC Edghill-Marcano and a team from the Northern Division crime scene investigation unit, who packaged the polling cards in evidence bags and handed them over to acting Insp Ward, who is continuing enquiries.

The operation was co-ordinated by Supt Edwards and supervised by Insp Birch, acting Insp Ward, and W/Sgt Robinson-Mottley, the release said.

Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) communication officer Bobbi Rogers, in an e-mail response to Newsday, said, "The EBC contacted the CoP on the issue and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

"TT Post distributes the poll cards and they too were advised of the find and have also launched their own investigation."

Officials of both the People's National Movement (PNM), in the person of chairman Colm Imbert, and the United National Congress (UNC), by way of PRO Anita Haynes, were due to address electoral issues such as this find at briefings due on Thursday afternoon/evening, Newsday was told by PNM PRO Laurel Lezama and Haynes.