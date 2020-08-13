UNC St Joseph candidate queries 159 ‘spoilt’ ballots

UNC candidate for St Joseph Ahloy Hunt. -

UNC candidate for St Joseph Ahloy Hunt intends to make a formal complaint to the Election and Boundaries Commission querying the legality of 159 ballots in favour of PNM candidate Terrence Deyalsingh.

Hunt, in a phone interview with Newsday on Thursday, claimed the initials of the deputy presiding officer at polling station 1041 in Mt Hope, a PNM stronghold, appeared to be irregular during the recount exercise on Wednesday.

The candidate said the presiding officer’s initials at the back of the ballot should have read CE, but did not seem to be on the disputed ballots.

Only nine ballot boxes were recounted on Wednesday and another 44 still had to be done.

He has also raised an objection over the EBC’s refusal to allow his polling agent to inspect the diary which recorded the names of voters who made an affirmation in the absence of their national ID cards to vote in Monday’s general election.

Hunt is among five UNC candidates who have asked for recounts.

The others are David Nakhid (Tunapuna), Jearlean John (La Horquetta/Talparo), Sean Sobers (San Fernando West) and Nabila Greene (Toco/Sangre Grande).

Hunt is expected to host an emergency media conference outside the St Joseph Community Centre, Market Street, , near the office where the recount is taking place, at 11 am on Thursday.

The Office of the President intends to swear in the new members of government at President's House on Friday.

In response to queries, EBC communication officer Bobbi Rogers said “We are aware of the allegations of the candidate, but we are unaware of the basis on which this candidate is challenging the signature of the deputy presiding officer…In fact, at the time of the count on poll night, the deputy presiding officer would have been present in the polling station and validated each ballot that he/she would have initialled.”