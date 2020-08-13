Two more covid19 cases in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

Two more people have tested positive for covid19 in Tobago, bringing the island’s total to eight.

The information came from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development in a press release shortly after 9am on Thursday.

It said both are contacts of another recently positive covid19 patient.

On Wednesday, the division said the island had recorded its sixth case. This case was said to be pending epidemiological investigation.

It added that all protocols have since been implemented, including contact tracing, which is ongoing.

The division is expected provide more information at a media briefing scheduled for 1pm.