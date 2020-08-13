Player Profiles: Trinbago Knight Riders

KIERON POLLARD

He is a man who doesn’t need any introduction in the cricketing fraternity. Pollard is one of the undisputed champions of the shortest format, having won franchise cricket titles around the globe, and having mesmerised fans with his all-round expertise for many years. Last year, the local boy put on the TKR jersey for the first time, adding more firepower to our arsenal. Pollard has been a part of Windies’ international setup since 2007, when he made his One-Day International debut against South Africa in St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth.

Interestingly, the big man from Trinidad had made his maiden First-Class appearance only three months prior to that. Thirteen years on, the world of cricket acknowledges Pollard as one of the most dangerous all-rounders in the shortest format. The 32-year-old has represented Somerset, Stanford Superstars, South Australia, BBL’s (Big Bash League) Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, Dhaka Gladiators of BPL (Bangladesh Premier League), Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL (Pakistan Super League), Mumbai Indians in the IPL (Indian Premier League), Toronto Nationals in GT20 (Global T20 Canada), Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Stars in the CPL.

Pollard is all set to lead the men in red and black once again, and he brings the experience of 500-plus T20 appearances to the table. With a T20 strike rate of over 150, and more than 250 wickets against his name, Pollard, as DJ Bravo says in his song, is indeed a true Champion!

DWAYNE BRAVO

Highest wicket-taker, entertainer, and three times champion in the CPL - need we say more? DJ Bravo, who was also an integral part of Windies’ T20 International title triumphs in 2012 and 2016, is undoubtedly one of the best players in the shortest form of the game.

Bravo made his mark in international cricket back in April 2004, in Windies’ One-Day International series versus England at home. With 40 Test appearances and 164 ODIs under his belt, the Trinidadian became a household name across the Caribbean with his all-round prowess. But the handy middle-order batsman, with his ability of sending the ball deep into the stands, and a variety of tricks in his kitty with the ball, soon became a name to reckon with in the shortest format of the game.

With franchise-cricket taking over the scene in the past decade or so, cricketers like Bravo have become instrumental for teams taking part in global T20 competitions around the world. Trinbago Knight Riders, TT Red Steel, TT, University of West Indies Vice Chancellor’s XI, The Windies, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Sixers, Victoria, Essex, Kent, Winnipeg Hawks - the list of franchises and teams that have vied to have him in their ranks is endless.

Outside the cricket field, Bravo has made a name for himself with his penchant for music. His Champion song became a popular hit during Windies’ World T20 win in 2016, and various other singles - Chalo Chalo, We are the Kings, Run D world and more - makes Bravo’s fans around the world twirl to his tunes.