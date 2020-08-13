THA Division of Settlement closed for santisation

The THA Division of Settlements, Urban Renewal and Public Utilities’ Crown Point office, located at D Colosseum Building two was closed on Wednesday for sanitisation.

The division announced the closure in a press release on Wednesday morning and apologises for any inconvenience.

Sources at the division told Newsday that a member of staff was said to be the exposed to the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, the accounting, registry, main office and human resource departments of the THA Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE) was closed for sanitisation related to a covid19 case.

The DIQE corporate communications unit said in a press release that a member of staff was said to be the secondary contact of an individual currently being monitored for exposure.

Consequently, the division’s employees who have been in personal contact with the secondary contact are in self-isolation and in communication with the health authority.