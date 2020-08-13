Tech Time In The Tropics at Zum-Zum Museum

Early 20th century sewing machine from the 1920s. - Photo courtesy Zum-Zum Children's Museum

A new, interactive exhibition of technological devices found in TT over the past 70-plus years will open at the Zum-Zum Children’s Museum, Belmont from August 15 - September 30. It is called Tech Time in the Tropics.

The Zum-Zum Museum is a heritage learning and entertainment centre for children aged one to 12 and is located at 215 Belmont Circular Road, Belmont

A press release on the exhibition said it is a fun mini-exhibition and “will feature actual vintage objects from eras gone-by - from telephones to televisions to phonographs – and will also feature interactive exhibits related to basic technology, to enliven the children’s imagination.” The museum was closed because of the covid19 pandemic but will reopen under strict covid19 protocols, through advance bookings only.

The release quoted Zum-Zum’s founder and lead curator Sonja Dumas as saying that while the exhibition primarily targets young children, that is something for everyone. The exhibition has innovative board games for parents and grandparents, aunties and uncles; creative station for older children and an opportunity for the family to play together, it said.

“Another bonus is that the adults can go down memory lane with some of the items on display. We aim always to educate through fun and Tech Times reinforces aspects of the media information literacy module at the primary school curriculum level, while remaining focused on fun and heritage,” Dumas was quoted as saying. It said Tech Times in the Tropics follows its Make Mas! Carnival heritage exhibition for children which ran from January to March. The Zum-Zum project is funded by the Republic Bank Power to Make a Difference campaign.

The exhibition is only open to families of two to eight people and at least one person must be between six months and 12 years old.

Advance bookings are taken online only, as the museum will be sanitised before and after each family visit. Contact tracing forms must also be filled out online and upon arrival at the venue.

Interested people can contact the museum at 729-5006 or zumzummuseum@gmail.com.