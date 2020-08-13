Sarah Inglefield new Ogilvy Caribbean CEO

Sarah Inglefield, CEO of Ogilvy Caribbean (Photo courtesy Ogilvy Caribbean) -

Ogilvy Caribbean has appointed Sarah Inglefield as CEO with immediate effect. In a release Tuesday, the agency said Inglefield will assume operational control of the company, with managing director Anthony Inglefield formally retiring from an executive role. He will now focus on developing the Ogilvy Consulting unit.

Sarah Inglefield's mission will be to accelerate the business's transformation to respond to client needs in brand strategy, including digital and customer experience, leveraging Ogilvy’s award-winning tools and expertise in order to deliver effectiveness. She will also continue to develop the regional network.

Offering his congratulations, Anthony said the company was excited for what lies ahead for Ogilvy Caribbean with Sarah at the helm.

"She has demonstrated an instinctive understanding of our core business, particularly in the post covid19 communications and marketing space. Her 2019 business transformation plan foreshadowed the ‘new normal’ business landscape and will certainly make Ogilvy Caribbean matter for years to come."

He added that she had a proven track record for delivering excellence with passion across a number of Ogilvy worldwide teams including London and Seoul.

"We are grateful for her leadership as she forges the next chapter in the Ogilvy Caribbean journey.”

On her executive appointment Sarah said, “I am fascinated by the changing face of our industry, and have a plan that will help us and our brand partners thrive for decades to come. All the experience I’ve gained internationally in Europe, Asia and the Americas have prepared me for this role and I’m delighted to be able to elevate and inspire our local team.” She is passionate about mindfulness and wellness and spends her spare time is spent working with local NGOs, developing events and workshops that bring meaningful experiences to local communities. She also acts as a mentor to young women in business.

The executive leadership appointment forms part of a broader restructure plans to make brands matter, specialising in creating valuable customer experiences, design and communications. the company said. With closer ties now to the Ogilvy Latin American network and Ogilvy Miami hub, Ogilvy Caribbean will benefit from greater access to these award-winning tools, resources and talent.