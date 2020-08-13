San Fernando chamber congratulates Rowley on his victory

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announces that the PNM was re-elected after the August 10 general election. The Elections and Boundaries Commission has not yet verified the results as there are recounts taking place in some constituencies. - FILE PHOTO

The Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) has sent congratulation to Dr Keith Rowley on his party's victory at the polls on Monday.

The People's National Movement (PNM), which Rowley leads, won 22 of the 41 seats.

The United National Congress (UNC) won 19 seats, but has challenged the results in five marginals, putting the official decleration on hold.

Kiran Singh, chamber president, said his membership also extemded congrulations to the two elected M's for San Fernando East and West, newcomer Brian Manning and incumbent Faris Al-Rawi.

In a release Singh said, "We pledge our unwavering support to Mr Al-Rawi and Mr Manning and we look forward to working together for great representation for our beloved city of San Fernando."