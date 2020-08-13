Robinson matriarch dies

THE mother of Social Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has died.

In a brief Facebook post a few hours ago Robinson-Regis announced: “It is with a great sense of sadness that I announce the loss of my beloved mother, Dorris Robinson.“My mother lived a full life and was loved by all. She was 94 years old.“Our comfort is knowing that she is now in the caring arms of our Lord.“May she rest in eternal peace.”

The Toco/Sangre Grande Youths sent their deepest condolences to Robinson-Regis and her family on the passing of the Robinson matriarch