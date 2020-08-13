Police probe polling cards dumped at Pinto Road, Arima

DUMPED: The polling cards found dumped in Pinto Road, Arima which is now the subject of a police investigation. -

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith says an investigation into a report that electoral polling cards were found at Pinto Road, Arima, has started.

On Thursday, a release from the police service said at about 6.25 pm on Wednesday, a former MP went to a bushy area at Mottley Trace #2 Pinto Road, Arima, with a friend where they saw a quantity of polling cards.

The release said the former MP had received the information about the polling cards from an anonymous caller. They then reported what they saw to the police.

The statement said WPC Smith and PC D'Abreau of the Pinto Police Post went to the area and cordoned it off.

The scene was processed by WPC Edghill-Marcano and a team from the Northern Division crime scene investigation unit who packaged the polling cards in four small brown paper evidence bags and handed them over to acting Insp Ward who is continuing enquiries.

The operation was co-ordinated by Supt Edwards and was supervised by Insp Birch, acting Insp Ward, and W/Sgt Robinson-Mottley, the release said.