"Nominations are open"

In this 2019 file photo, Guardian Life president Anand Pascal presents the Business Hall of Fame award to Coosal’s Group of Companies chairman Sieunarine Coosal at the TT Chamber's Champions of Business Awards ceremony at NAPA, Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO

The TT Chamber launched its annual Champions of Business Awards last week, opening the period of nominations for 2020. The awards programme is a celebration of business excellence in TT.

Nominations will close at midnight, September 7. The award recipients will be unveiled at a ceremony hosted by the TT Chamber on November 20. Members of the public, business people and organisations are invited to visit our webpage (www.chamber.org.tt) to nominate deserving individuals and companies – or even self-nominate – in the following categories:

Entrepreneurship awards (two awards; category sponsor Unit Trust): This category salutes extraordinary entrepreneurs who have created successful businesses through true grit, determination and by embracing change.

Emerging Entrepreneur: Three finalists will be selected from among all nominees for the Emerging Entrepreneur title, with one individual being selected as the award recipient.

SME Pivot: An entrepreneur or business that has pivoted as a result of covid19. This entrepreneur will receive a special award for his/her ability to pivot in the face of challenges experienced this year.

Business technology (category sponsor bmobile): Technology is critical to the success of business enterprise today. This award is directed to businesses that are either technology-driven or technology-supported in a significant way or that have created or provided innovative technological solutions or services for market needs.

Three companies/individuals will be shortlisted, whose business concepts or business solutions epitomise innovation and uniqueness, or have transformed their industry in a significant way. One company or individual will emerge as the recipient of the award.

Internationally Known…T&T Owned Company of the Year (category sponsor Eximbank): One company will be honoured for achieving success beyond our borders by moving their business from a local to an internationally recognised brand. The successful exporter will be named the Internationally Known…T&T Owned Company of The Year 2020.

Business Hall of Fame (two inductees; category sponsor Guardian Life): Each year, two outstanding individuals (one of whom may be posthumous) who qualify for lifetime achievement in the sphere of business are inducted into the Chamber’s Business Hall of Fame. These persons exemplify business excellence – both in commercial prowess and in national/corporate responsibility.

This year’s award show is possible with the additional support of bronze sponsors Southern Sales and Service, Atlantic and the TT Stock Exchange, and will be delivered via broadcast thanks to media partners Guardian Media Limited and Music Radio 97.1 FM.

As a result of the covid19 pandemic, we will also be making a pivot this year. With the theme “Redefined and Reimagined” we will for the first time, present a live telecast and online streaming of the prestigious occasion. This promises to be an exciting new phase for this awards programme, as it will reach its widest national audience to date, giving unprecedented exposure to our finalists and award recipients. Our livestream will also be capable of reaching audiences outside TT.

Neither nominees nor the persons nominating them need to be members of the chamber. Awardees are determined after assessment by an appointed committee of the c. The full criteria for all categories are available on our website www.chamber.org.tt along with nomination forms. You can nominate a champion in these easy steps:

1. Go to our website, www.chamber.org.tt, and click on Champions of Business.

2. Select the relevant category.

3. Read the criteria.

4. Complete the requisite fields and submit.

We look forward to receiving your nominations before midnight, September 7, 2020.

(Content courtesy the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce)