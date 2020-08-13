Ministers remain in office until new PM appointed

GOVERNMENT officials formally remain in office until the either the re-appointment of the sitting Prime Minister or the appointment of a new PM, the Office of the President (OTP) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement did not touch on the current issue of recounts in marginal seats but simply explained how the TT Constitution operates in the interim period after a general election and before a new/returning prime minister is announced.

“The Office of the President notes the concerns of the general public regarding the current status of the Prime Minister, Ministers and other members of Parliament, in response to which, much incorrect information is in widespread circulation particularly on social media.

“First, and most importantly, the process of appointing or reappointing a Prime Minister and Ministers of Government, the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House is guided by the Constitution.”

The statement firstly cited the status of the outgoing/incumbent prime minister and Cabinet ministers under the Constitution (section 77) after a general election.

“After any dissolution of Parliament, the Prime Minister vacates office only after he is informed by the President that he is to be re-appointed or that she is appointing someone else as Prime Minister. Ministers vacate office only after any person is appointed or re-appointed as Prime Minister.”

Likewise other State officials remain in office until a new prime minister is named.

“The President of the Senate remains Senate President after the dissolution of Parliament until the Senate first meets after that dissolution. At that first meeting the Senators will elect a President from among themselves.(Section 45)

“The Speaker of the House remains Speaker after the dissolution of Parliament until the House of Representatives first meets after that dissolution (section 50.) At that first meeting the members of the House will elect a Speaker from among themselves.”

The statement concluded, “The OTP trusts that this clarifies the position and puts to rest any unease being felt by citizens.”