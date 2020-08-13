Marabella man on murder charge

Keston Jordon

Keston Jordon, a labourer from Marabella, is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate on Thursday charged with the murder of Keith Haynes, 54.

Detective WPC Stacy Ann George charged the 42-year-old on Wednesday after receiving advice from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

Jordon surrendered to police at the Homicide Bureau (Region Three) last Thursday.

A release from the police on Thursday, said on August 3 Haynes allegedly had an argument with Jordon outside a house in Marabella. They scuffled and Haynes was seen running away as the man chased him.

Police say JOrdon caught up with Haynes and allegedly began kicking him as he lay in the road.

An eyewitness saw a knife protruding from Haynes’ chest and tried to assist him.

The injured man was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department of the San Fernando General Hospital, where he later died.

Insp Figaro led the investigation, which Supt Sean Dhillpaul of the Homicide Bureau Region Three supervised.