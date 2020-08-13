Man dies in work accident, family wants answers

Keith Scott, 49. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTT FAMILY -

Relatives of 49-year-old Keith Scott are calling for a full review into the circumstances behind his death while on the job at Santa Rosa Limeworks Ltd.

Scott, a machine operator, reportedly died by electrocution while at his Cumuto workplace last Thursday.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday, widow Adalia Scott said her husband took his job as a machine operator very seriously and wanted a review of safety protocols at his workplace to ensure that health and safety standards were properly met.

She said the family was also hopeful that the company would extend some financial support after Scott's death as he has worked with them for over 20 years.

"I spoke to a manager who is liaising with me and I asked if she is willing to help us with the funeral cost but she told me they are waiting to see what the results of the autopsy are, which I think was hard.

"It was shocking, to know that he wasn't sick or ailing or anything and this just happened. I can't believe he died. It feels unreal.

"He didn't play with his job, he was always on time for work. He knows his work. He actually trained people under him so to make a mistake for him to be electrocuted was just unlikely."

Newsday spoke to human resources manager of Santa Rosa Limeworks Ltd Debra Frederick who said the company was interested in assisting the family with expenses for the funeral but was awaiting the autopsy report and the death certificate to finalise the arrangements.

She also said that, in keeping with the law, the Operational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) was called in to review standards at the company after Scott's death and would make the findings available to the family.

"We've been liaising with Mrs Scott and the family since this incident. We are waiting to get a feedback on what the autopsy report says and we will do everything we can to assist with compensation.

"For the past few hours I was in a meeting. I have already put in a request for assistance for the funeral for the general manager, I am prepared to work with Adalia to see what has to be done in a timely fashion.

"Anytime an accident happens you have to call in OSHA within a certain time frame and we have done that. We had OSHA came up twice so far and we had another meeting on Tuesday with the last bit of the reports from employees so that's in order."

Frederick said Scott was a valued employee of the company who went beyond the call of duty as a worker.