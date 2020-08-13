Kamla: ‘Rowley bullying, deviously undermining citizens’

UNC political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar makes a speech from her constituency office in Siparia on Monday Night as MP-elect for Princes Town Barry Padarath looks on. - Marvin Hamilton

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar believes the Prime Minister is bullying the public and attempting to “deviously undermine” her party’s constitutional rights.

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, Persad-Bissessar – who is yet to concede defeat in Monday’s general election – addressed Dr Rowley’s response to the UNC's asking for recounts in five constituencies.

On CNC3’s Morning Brew on Wednesday, Rowley said the call for recounts in constituencies where the UNC lost by thousands of votes is part of a “deliberate strategy” to prevent the smooth transition of government after the election.

“This is a dangerous situation," he said. "There is an ethnic flavour to this and the purpose is to incite a section of the population. There is a huge undercurrent of racism that has come out of this election. You can go on social media and see what’s happening there.”

Persad-Bissessar said the UNC’s “valid concerns should not be taken lightly.

“…especially since Prime Minister Rowley had blatantly refused to follow the long-established tradition of inviting foreign observers for the polls. The UNC is therefore fulfilling its constitutional duty and mandate to ensure that, as far as possible, we ensure that the democratic rights of citizens to free and fair elections were upheld.

“This is why we have requested, at this time, recounts in the five key marginal constituencies, where serious discrepancies were brought to our attention. At present, these are still ongoing, and we will advise you of any further developments when they’re officially completed.”

She said Rowley “questionably attacked” the UNC, and a democratic leader should not engage in such behaviour.

“PM Rowley is intent on continuing his dangerous trend of seeking to undermine our country’s democratic ideals and cherished independent legal institutions, which exist to provide equality, fairness and justice for citizens.

“I am therefore serving notice on him that his dictatorial habit of attempting to bully and intimidate citizens will not be tolerated by the UNC in any form. We will continue to utilise any and every constitutional means available to us to defend and protect our country’s cherished democratic freedoms, and the sacred rights of our citizens.”