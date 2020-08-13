Kamla: Don’t let disappointment get better of us

UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar arrives at her constituency office in Siparia on Monday night. - Marvin Hamilton

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has told her supporters while she understands their “pain and disappointment” owing to Monday’s election results, it should not “get the better” of them. Persad-Bissessar is yet to concede defeat and is awaiting the completion of recounts in five constituencies.

In the preliminary results issued by the Elections and Boundaries Commission, the PNM defeated the UNC 22-19. In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, she said she has noted negative comments on social media from “all segments of society in the aftermath of Monday’s controversial general election.

“I know many people are hurt and disappointed over the results. Across the country, many citizens have expressed serious concerns over the fairness and transparency of the voting and overall election processes.

“In the meantime, I wish to urge all citizens to please try your best to work past this very painful time in our nation’s history. I know you are disappointed, hurt and angered, even, at the blatant discrepancies in Monday’s electoral process, but we must not let this get the better of us.”

She said people should not demonstrate hate, divisiveness or any form of “unproductive discourse. “Do not let our beloved nation’s long-standing tradition of harmony, tolerance and unity be jeopardised at this time.

"Please be mindful of your words and actions, and know that at the end of the day, with our enduring faith in God, we can get past this trying, painful time as a people and nation, united always in our common bond of patriotism, compassion and humanity.”