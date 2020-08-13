Kamla decision embarrassing

THE EDITOR: Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Opposition Leader and former prime minister, has disappointed and embarrassed a huge sector of the population by refusing to concede defeat after another UNC general election loss.

Shades of 2015 appear in her defiant words as we recall the foolhardy decision of the UNC to challenge the EBC decision to extend voting by an hour. This is reminiscent of the refusal of former Guyana prime minister David Granger to listen to the will of the people after their general election, which further sullied the image of Caribbean political leaders.

It was expected that after yet another loss at the polls the UNC leader would have been magnanimous in defeat and gracefully stepped down to allow her successor to reimage the party and build a team capable of beating the PNM.

Instead, she remains as political leader. This can only hamper the progress of the party.

For the PNM, viewed by many as inept and equally resented by others, to win consecutive general elections is a terrible indictment on the opposition. The inability of the leader to unite the opposition forces against the PNM is a major factor leading to the UNC defeat.

For the party to now move forward and be successful in the future, its supporters need to recognise that the electorate voted not only against the UNC leader but also its entire leadership.

KR SOOKOO

Couva