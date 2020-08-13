John shows his Emotions

Lucid Dreaming -

YOUNG artist Kerron John will host his first solo exhibition called Emotions from August 15-22 at the Art Society of TT, 3-7 St Vincent Avenue, Federation Park.

The 20-year-old artist will be showcasing “a collection of oil and acrylic contemporary, realism and figurative paintings, highlighting the connection of one’s mind and soul through the gestural poses of the human figure,” a press release said.

John has seen the effects on the covid19 pandemic on many.

He has used dealing with the pandemic and other personal issues as a creative springboard for his first solo exhibition.

“A past student of San Juan South Secondary and Fatima College, the University of the West Indies (UWI) scholarship awardee and student, spent months from the latter part of 2019 to 2020 in compiling a body of work that he believes people can connect with and relate to, in the hope of helping others cope with their depression,” it added.

The release said John’s Emotions gives life to his artistic nuances based on his experience with depression, feeling of isolation and pondering notions of death.

“He let all the negative sentiments and energy from this dark phase in his life, flow out of his body and via his paint brushes and pallet knife with expressive, dynamic, dream-like brushstrokes- all while listening to alternative music,” it said.

It added that the exhibition’s visitors would experience what it is like to be in the mind of someone dealing with mental illness.

All pieces will be available for purchase and part proceeds will be donated to support visual art programmes at San Juan Secondary and Fatima College.

It is recommended that visitors make an appointment to enable compliance with physical distancing requirements.

It added that all Ministry of Health protocols will be enforced.

For further info contact the Art Society of TT at 622-9827.

Photos courtesy Jonathan Creese