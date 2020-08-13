Covid19 scare at Tobago Channel 5

There was a covid19 scare at Tobago Channel 5 on Wednesday after rumours circulated that a recent guest was exposed to the virus. - LEEANDRO NORAY

THERE was a covid19 scare in the media on Wednesday after rumours circulated that a guest at Tobago Channel 5 may have been in contact with a covid19-positive patient.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development confirmed Tobago's sixth case of covid19 on Wednesday morning. The division said the case is pending epidemiological investigation and all protocols have been implemented, including contact tracing. The division promised to provide more information at a news conference on Thursday.

Rumours that a contact of the latest covid19 patient had visited the media station caused panic in the Tobago Channel 5 newsroom and other media houses. The guest was on various national media platforms discussing politics and the August 10 general election.

Tobago Channel 5 sought to clear the air when it led its evening newscast with the story of the covid19 scare.

The Tobago Channel 5 anchor said, "Despite varying reports on social media, Tobago Channel 5 has not been exposed to covid19. Rumours spread earlier today of the organisation having a guest who was either covid19-positive or a contact of Tobago's sixth covid19 case.

"After an assessment and communication with the guest, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, it has been confirmed that the individual is not considered a primary. secondary or tertiary contact of the sixth covid19 case here in Tobago."

The television station said it took strict precautions in case "any of the now debunked rumours were true."