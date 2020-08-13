Covid19 scare at Arima Magistrates' Court

Image courtesy CDC

OPERATIONS at the Arima District Court will be adjusted from Thursday until further notice.

No one will be allowed to enter the building. A statement from the Judiciary said vacating the building became necessary as a precautionary measure because a staff member has been tested for covid19.

The Judiciary said while the staff member has not been confirmed as covid19 positive, the usual precautions for that level of exposure called for the action taken.

“The sanitisation of the facility will be conducted and there shall be no in-person hearings or activities. Virtual court hearings will continue,” the statement said. The public will also be kept apprised of developments and was reminded to use the CourtPay, domestic violence hotline and e-filing services.

The court can be contacted at 223-1060 extensions: 2908, 2909, 2913, 2915, 2916 or e-mail: mrcc.arima@ttlawcourts.org