Attorneys for Ahloy Hunt complain to EBC

UNC candidate for St Joseph Ahloy Hunt. -

ATTORNEYS for UNC St Joseph candidate Ahloy Hunt on Wednesday wrote to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) complaining of the improper conduct of the returning officer during the recount.

Attorneys Rhea Khan, Kiel Taklalsingh and Jagdeo Singh complained that the returning officer denied Hunt access and the opportunity to inspect the respective polling station diaries which recorded the particulars of voters who voted without national identification cards.

“You would no doubt agree that the integrity of the recount process would be compromised if our candidate is denied the opportunity to compare and contrast these entries in circumstances where significant number of persons are purported to have voted without national identification cards being presented.

“Respectfully, if these persons were not properly recorded, pursuant to section 54(g) of the Election Rules, it would cast the entire voting process into disrepute and/or undermine the ostensible legitimacy of the voting process.”

The attorneys also complained of the refusal of the returning officer to allow Hunt to view the compendium of polling cards in her possession.

“As you are no doubt aware, inspection of polling cards will allow our candidate to verify whether or not persons who casted votes on election day were entitled to vote within that constituency,” Khan said in the letter.

She also added that they saw no reason why the returning officer would deny the request and “one has been articulated to our client.”

Khan asked that the EBC give the returning officer the necessary instructions “in the interest of transparency, accountability and fairness.”

The UNC had asked for recounts in five constituencies: San Fernando West, St Joseph, Tunapuna, La Horquetta/Talparo, and Toco/Sangre Grande.