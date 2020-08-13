Angry workers gather outside UNC Tunapuna campaign office

Citizens stand outside the chain locked gates to the El Dorado, Eastern Main Road, campaign office of UNC's Tunapuna candidate in the recent general election David Nakhid. They were there since morning, hoping to be paid for services rendered during his campaign. - Angelo Marcelle

SCORES of angry workers gathered outside the El Dorado, Eastern Main Road campaign office of defeated UNC Tunapuna candidate David Nakhid on Wednesday afternoon.

The group of about 80, some of whom had been there since morning, claimed they had not been paid for services rendered during his campaign including transport and working at polling stations.

When Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle attempted to take a photo of the workers they scattered, became belligerent and started shouting obscenities and threats. After the photographer walked away one of the protesters threw a bottle at him. He was uninjured.

Contacted about the incident Nakhid said he had no idea about it and could not comment. He said he had been at the Upper El Dorado Community Centre for the constituency recount in the afternoon and when he returned to the office it was "quite peaceful."