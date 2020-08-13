8 nabbed in $94m Charlieville drug bust

SEIZED: Boxes of marijuana with a combined value of $94m were seized by police from inside this container in Charlieville on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - ttps

EIGHT people were arrested on Wednesday after more than $94 million in marijuana was seized in Central Trinidad.

The police said this bust is a major disruption of a transnational organised drug syndicate with connections in the US, UK, Canada, and Jamaica.

Around 10.30 am on Wednesday, members of the Central Intelligence Bureau, the Northern Division Gang Unit and the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF), with support from officers of the Customs and Excise Department and Port Security, intercepted a container at Kolahal Road, Charlieville in Chaguanas.

The container reportedly left the Port of Port of Spain on the same day.

On searching the container, officers found 958 boxes containing compressed marijuana, which weighed 947.64 kilogrammes, with a street value of $94,764,000.

Eight people were arrested and $60,000 seized.

Acting DCP, Investigations and Intelligence, Mc Donald Jacob said the operation was the result of co-operation with other internal and external law enforcement agencies. He also credited the efforts being made by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to engender co-operation among various regional law enforcement agencies.

Jacob, in a police press release, added that Griffith recently established the Central Intelligence Bureau to achieve such positive outcomes.

Cpl Stephenson of the Northern Division is continuing investigations. Charges are expected to be laid against the suspects soon, both by the police and the Customs and Excise Division.