78 new cases send covid19 total to 404

SEVENTY-EIGHT new cases, confirmed on Thursday, have sent the country's overall covid19 infection total to 404.

Of the 78 cases, 43 were announced in the Ministry of Health's daily 10 am update while the other 35 cases were announced in the ministry's daily 6 pm update.

The ministry said the 43 cases as of 10 am, and 35 cases as of 6 pm, were not reflective of new infection over a 24-hour cycle but rather were the results of tests done on August 5 (to the present) and August 6 (to the present), respectively.

The 6 pm release stated that the number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI site for testing was 12,430 (115 more than the 10 am update); the number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities were 404.

The total number of active cases was 257 and death attributed to the virus remains at eight with 139 people recovering and being discharged. The ministry said that out of the 35 new cases announced at 6 pm on Thursday, 13 are contacts of recently confirmed covid19 cases while 22 are pending epidemiological investigation.