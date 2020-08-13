43 new covid19 cases - 24 under investigation

THE total number of covid19 cases in TT is now 369.

The Heath Ministry, in its 10 am update on Thursday, said 43 new cases have been recorded.

The ministry said these patients were tested between August 5 and 13.

Of the new cases, 23 are pending investigation, 19 are contacts of recently-diagnosed patients and one was tested in a private lab.

A total of 144 patients are currently in hospital: 95 at the Couva Hospital (one in the intensive care unit, one in the high dependency unit) and 49 at the Caura Hospital.

The ministry said 15 new patients are being taken to hospital, and the 43 new cases will soon follow.

There are currently 20 people at the Sangre Grande step-down facility.

The total number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI for testing is 12,315. From that, 10,695 were unique patient tests and 1,620 were repeated tests.

There have been eight deaths and 139 people have been discharged.