EBC's Siparia office temporarily closed

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) says its Siparia registration area office at 14 Mary Street will be closed to the public from Wednesday until next Monday.

This temporary closure, it said, is necessary in the interest of public health and safety as the County Medical Officer of Health for St Patrick had told the staff there to self-quarantine at home owing to secondary exposure to the covid19 virus.

The EBC apologised for the inconvenience this temporary closure may cause and will advise of its re-opening in a subsequent release.

It said, since the first presentation of covid19 in TT, the commission has implemented mitigation measures in keeping with Ministry of Health protocols to safeguard the interest of EBC staff and the public.