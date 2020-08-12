Student disappears days after being followed

Princess Phillips

Days after she told her parents that she was being followed by a group of men on her way home from classes, a form five student of the Marabella North Secondary School, is now missing.

Princess Phillips,18, of Marabella was last seen on Friday by her mother when she left the family home to visit a friend in the area.

The teen has not been seen or heard from since and her parents Anari Barkley and Anthony Phillips are now fearing the worst.

A tearful Phillips told Newsday, "After she told me what had happened last week and she was being followed by these men in a car. I was fearful and I did not want her to go anywhere. But I gave in when she had also finished her exams and, you know, she just wanted a break to hang out with her friend.

"She was working so hard for the last few weeks and was not seeing her friends much.”

He said it is a decision he now lives to regret. Phillips said his daughter would usually go visit her friends and return home after two to three hours.

“I don’t know if these men may have been following my daughter. I don’t know if they had been marking her. I don’t know if they took her or anything to do with her disappearance. But it is heavy on my heart and as a father.

"I feel so helpless because, for the first time in 18 years, I don’t know where my little girl is. I have not been able to sleep since.”

Phillips said his daughter was not the type of girl to run away from home or even stay a night out.

“This has never happened before I am so worried and afraid. I just want her home safe. Her mother is not well and is just crying.”

Princess is the youngest of four siblings.

Phillips begged: "Please, if anyone saw or heard anything, please go to the police please I am begging."

A report has been made to the Marabella Police Station.