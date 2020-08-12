Stabbed ex-councillor happy UNC won Moruga

- courtesy Peter Gonzales

Former UNC councillor Phillip Gonzales, 58, is happy that the party won the Moruga/Tableland seat, previously held by the PNM, but sad that it lost the general election.

So said his son, Peter, who assured that his father was recuperating and in good spirits at the San Fernando General Hospital after being stabbed on Saturday at a rally where PNM and UNC supporters clashed.

Owing to his injuries Gonzales, who lives in the area, was unable to vote on Monday.

“He had difficulties breathing, but yesterday (Monday) he was eating and walking about,” Peter told Newsday.

“He told me he was monitoring the results from his phone, but the signal was not so good.

“He is happy that Michelle Benjamin won.”

A man stabbed Gonzales in a maxi on Saturday at Basse Terre Village in Moruga.

Reports are a man “dressed in red clothing” got into the maxi which Gonzales was seated. They argued, and the man stabbed Gonzales before fleeing.

“I heard the man came in the maxi cursing, and my father told him to leave,” said Peter.

Describing his father’s injuries, he said. “No organs were punctured, but he has bruises to his lung. He got three stabs, two to the right side of his chest and another near his navel.

“I was at home when I got the call. When I reached, he was already taken to Princes Town.”

Gonzales was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility and later transferred to hospital.

The attacker remains at large, and Moruga police are investigating.